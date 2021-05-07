Rebecca F. Kuan annonce un nouveau roman

Par Glaurung, le vendredi 7 mai 2021 à 23:19:09

L'autrice de La guerre du pavot a annoncé la sortie en 2022 de son nouveau roman, BABEL.

Ou plutôt en version longue Babel, or The Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution. Un livre plus personnel, à mi-chemin entre Le Maître des illusions et Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell. L'histoire se déroulera en 1828, vous trouverez ci-dessous le résumé du roman en anglais. L'illustration ci-contre a également été dévoilée par l'autrice.

Le roman est publié par Harper Voyager et sa sortie est prévue en août 2022.

1828. Robin Swift, orphaned by cholera in Canton, is brought to London by the mysterious Professor Lovell. There, he trains for years in Latin, Ancient Greek, and Chinese, all in preparation for the day he’ll enroll in Oxford University’s prestigious Royal Institute of Translation — also known as Babel.

Traduttore, traditore: An act of translation is always an act of betrayal.

Babel is the world’s center of translation and, more importantly, of silver-working: the art of manifesting the meaning lost in translation through enchanted silver bars, to magical effect. Silver-working has made the British Empire unparalleled in power, and Babel’s research in foreign languages serves the Empire’s quest to colonize everything it encounters.

Oxford, the city of dreaming spires, is a fairytale for Robin; a utopia dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge. But knowledge serves power, and for Robin, a Chinese boy raised in Britain, serving Babel inevitably means betraying his motherland. As his studies progress Robin finds himself caught between Babel and the shadowy Hermes Society, an organization dedicated to sabotaging the silver-working that supports imperial expansion. When Britain pursues an unjust war with China over silver and opium, Robin must decide: Can powerful institutions be changed from within, or does revolution always require violence? What is he willing to sacrifice to bring Babel down?

Discuter de La guerre du pavot sur le forum

Source