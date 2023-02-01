Vous êtes ici : Page d'accueil > L'Actualité fantasy

Les nominations des World Fantasy Awards 2024

Par Ivy, le lundi 12 août 2024 à 17:05:41

1 Comme chaque année depuis 1975, les World Fantasy Awards ont dévoilé leurs finalistes.
En plus des prix ci-dessous, deux Life Achievement Awards seront remis aux éditrices Ginjer Buchanan et Jo Fletcher pour leur contribution au domaine de la fantasy.
Les vainqueurs seront annoncés lors de la World Fantasy Convention 2024, qui aura lieu à Niagara Falls du 17 au 20 octobre.

Best Novel

  • The Reformatory, Tananarive Due (Saga; Titan UK)
  • The Possibilities, Yael Goldstein-Love (Random House)
  • Starling House, Alix E. Harrow (Tor; Tor UK)
  • Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon, Wole Talabi (DAW; Gollancz)
  • Looking Glass Sound, Catriona Ward (Viper; Nightfire)
  • Witch King, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

Best Novella

  • The Crane Husband, Kelly Barnhill (Tordotcom)
  • Thornhedge, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)
  • "Prince Hat Underground", Kelly Link (White Cat, Black Dog)
  • "Half the House Is Haunted", Josh Malerman (Spin a Black Yarn)
  • A Season of Monstrous Conceptions, Lina Rather (Tordotcom)
  • Mammoths at the Gates, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

Best Short Fiction

  • "How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub", P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23)
  • "Once Upon a Time at The Oakmont", P. A. Cornell (Fantasy 10/23)
  • "John Hollowback and the Witch", Amal El-Mohtar (The Book of Witches)
  • "Waystation City", A. T. Greenblatt (Uncanny 1-2/23)
  • "The Sound of Children Screaming", Rachael K. Jones (Nightmare 10/23)
  • "Silk and Cotton and Linen and Blood", Nghi Vo (New Suns 2)

Best Anthology

  • Christmas and Other Horrors, Ellen Datlow, éd. (Titan UK)
  • Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy & Science Fiction: Volume One, Stephen Kotowych, éd. (Ansible)
  • The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023, R.F. Kuang & John Joseph Adams, éds. (Mariner)
  • Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams, éds. (Random House; Picador)
  • The Book of Witches, Jonathan Strahan, éd. (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)

Best Collection

  • The Essential Peter S. Beagle, Volumes 1 & 2, Peter S. Beagle (Tachyon)
  • The Fortunate Isles, Lisa L. Hannett (Egaeus)
  • White Cat, Black Dog, Kelly Link (Random House; Ad Astra)
  • No One Will Come Back for Us and Other Stories, Premee Mohamed (Undertow)
  • Jackal, Jackal, Tobi Ogundiran (Undertow)
  • Jewel Box, E. Lily Yu (Erewhon)

Best Artist

  • Audrey Benjaminsen
  • Rovina Cai
  • Stefan Koidl
  • Charles Vess
  • Alyssa Winans

Special Award – Professional

  • Bill Campbell, pour Rosarium Books
  • E. M. Carroll, pour A Guest in the House (First Second)
  • M. John Harrison, pour Wish I Was Here: An Anti-Memoir (Serpent’s Tail; Saga; 9/24)
  • Stephen Jones, pour The Weird Tales Boys (PS)
  • Liza Groen Trombi, pour Locus

Special Award – Non-Professional

  • Scott H. Andrews, pour Beneath Ceaseless Skies
  • Trevor Kennedy, pour Phantasmagoria
  • Brian J. Showers, pour Swan River Press
  • Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, pour Uncanny
  • Julian Yap & Fran Wilde, pour The Sunday Morning Transport

Discuter des World Fantasy Awards sur le forum

Source


Google+
LinkedIn

Dernières critiques

Derniers articles

Plus

Dernières interviews

Plus

Soutenez l'association

Le héros de la semaine

Zinzan

Zinzan

Retrouvez-nous aussi sur :

haut