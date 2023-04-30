Vous êtes ici : Page d'accueil > L'Actualité fantasy

Les finalistes du prix Locus 2023

Par Ivy, le dimanche 30 avril 2023 à 19:39:57

1 Comme chaque année, la Locus Science Fiction Foundation a dévoilé la liste des finalistes de son prix.
Ils sont dix à concourir dans chacune des seize catégories, dont vous trouverez un échantillon ci-dessous. Pour la liste complète, rendez-vous sur le site du magazine Locus.
Les vainqueurs de l'édition 2023 seront annoncés le 24 juin lors d'une cérémonie à Oakland, Californie.

FANTASY NOVEL

  • The Grief of Stones, Katherine Addison (Tor; Solaris UK)
  • When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday; Hot Key)
  • Spear, Nicola Griffith (Tordotcom)
  • The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
  • Nettle & Bone, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)
  • Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)
  • Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)
  • The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik (Del Rey US; Del Rey UK)
  • Fevered Star, Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga; Solaris UK)
  • Siren Queen, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

  • Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan UK)
  • The Scratch Daughters, H.A. Clarke (Erewhon)
  • Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn (McElderry; Simon & Schuster UK)
  • The Kindred, Alechia Dow (Inkyard)
  • Bitter, Akwaeke Emezi (Knopf; Faber & Faber)
  • Unraveller, Frances Hardinge (Macmillan; Amulet 1/23)
  • Rust in the Root, Justina Ireland (Balzer + Bray)
  • Lakelore, Anna-Marie McLemore (Feiwel and Friends)
  • Ballad & Dagger, Daniel José Older (Hyperion)
  • An Arrow to the Moon, Emily X.R. Pan (Little, Brown; Orion)

FIRST NOVEL

  • Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree (Cryptid; Tor)
  • The Hacienda, Isabel Cañas (Berkley)
  • The Book Eaters, Sunyi Dean (Tor; Harper Voyager UK)
  • The Bruising of Qilwa, Naseem Jamnia (Tachyon)
  • The Ballad of Perilous Graves, Alex Jennings (Redhook; Orbit UK)
  • The Unbalancing, R.B. Lemberg (Tachyon)
  • The Bone Orchard, Sara A. Mueller (Tor)
  • How High We Go in the Dark, Sequoia Nagamatsu (Morrow; Bloomsbury)
  • The Mountain in the Sea, Ray Nayler (MCD; Weidenfeld & Nicolson)
  • The Genesis of Misery, Neon Yang (Tor)

NOVELLA

  • A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)
  • Of Charms, Ghosts and Grievances, Aliette de Bodard (JABberwocky)
  • Servant Mage, Kate Elliott (Tordotcom)
  • "Bishop’s Opening", R.S.A Garcia (Clarkesworld 1/22)
  • A Mirror Mended, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)
  • Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
  • Tread of Angels, Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga; Solaris UK)
  • High Times in the Low Parliament, Kelly Robson (Tordotcom)
  • Ogres, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)
  • Into the Riverlands, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

NOVELETTE

  • "If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You", John Chu (Uncanny 7-8/22)
  • "Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold", S.B. Divya (Uncanny 5-6/22)
  • "Incident at Bear Creek Lodge", Tananarive Due (Other Terrors)
  • "Solidity", Greg Egan (Asimov’s 9-10/22)
  • "The Six Deaths of the Saint", Alix E. Harrow (Into Shadow)
  • "In Mercy, Rain", Seanan McGuire (Tor.com 7/18/22)
  • "Falling Off the Edge of the World", Suzanne Palmer (Asimov’s 11-12/22)
  • "The Sadness Box", Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld 7/22)
  • "A Dream of Electric Mothers", Wole Talabi (Africa Risen)
  • "The Difference Between Love and Time", Catherynne M. Valente (Someone in Time)

Discuter du prix Locus sur le forum


Google+
LinkedIn

Dernières critiques

Derniers articles

Plus

Dernières interviews

Plus

Soutenez l'association

Le héros de la semaine

Puck, second disciple de Marcade

Puck, second disciple de Marcade

Retrouvez-nous aussi sur :

haut