Vous êtes ici : Page d'accueil > L'Actualité fantasy
Les finalistes du prix Locus 2023
Par Ivy, le dimanche 30 avril 2023 à 19:39:57
Comme chaque année, la Locus Science Fiction Foundation a dévoilé la liste des finalistes de son prix.
Ils sont dix à concourir dans chacune des seize catégories, dont vous trouverez un échantillon ci-dessous. Pour la liste complète, rendez-vous sur le site du magazine Locus.
Les vainqueurs de l'édition 2023 seront annoncés le 24 juin lors d'une cérémonie à Oakland, Californie.
FANTASY NOVEL
- The Grief of Stones, Katherine Addison (Tor; Solaris UK)
- When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday; Hot Key)
- Spear, Nicola Griffith (Tordotcom)
- The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
- Nettle & Bone, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)
- Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)
- Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)
- The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik (Del Rey US; Del Rey UK)
- Fevered Star, Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga; Solaris UK)
- Siren Queen, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)
YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
- Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan UK)
- The Scratch Daughters, H.A. Clarke (Erewhon)
- Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn (McElderry; Simon & Schuster UK)
- The Kindred, Alechia Dow (Inkyard)
- Bitter, Akwaeke Emezi (Knopf; Faber & Faber)
- Unraveller, Frances Hardinge (Macmillan; Amulet 1/23)
- Rust in the Root, Justina Ireland (Balzer + Bray)
- Lakelore, Anna-Marie McLemore (Feiwel and Friends)
- Ballad & Dagger, Daniel José Older (Hyperion)
- An Arrow to the Moon, Emily X.R. Pan (Little, Brown; Orion)
FIRST NOVEL
- Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree (Cryptid; Tor)
- The Hacienda, Isabel Cañas (Berkley)
- The Book Eaters, Sunyi Dean (Tor; Harper Voyager UK)
- The Bruising of Qilwa, Naseem Jamnia (Tachyon)
- The Ballad of Perilous Graves, Alex Jennings (Redhook; Orbit UK)
- The Unbalancing, R.B. Lemberg (Tachyon)
- The Bone Orchard, Sara A. Mueller (Tor)
- How High We Go in the Dark, Sequoia Nagamatsu (Morrow; Bloomsbury)
- The Mountain in the Sea, Ray Nayler (MCD; Weidenfeld & Nicolson)
- The Genesis of Misery, Neon Yang (Tor)
NOVELLA
- A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)
- Of Charms, Ghosts and Grievances, Aliette de Bodard (JABberwocky)
- Servant Mage, Kate Elliott (Tordotcom)
- "Bishop’s Opening", R.S.A Garcia (Clarkesworld 1/22)
- A Mirror Mended, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)
- Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
- Tread of Angels, Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga; Solaris UK)
- High Times in the Low Parliament, Kelly Robson (Tordotcom)
- Ogres, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)
- Into the Riverlands, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)
NOVELETTE
- "If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You", John Chu (Uncanny 7-8/22)
- "Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold", S.B. Divya (Uncanny 5-6/22)
- "Incident at Bear Creek Lodge", Tananarive Due (Other Terrors)
- "Solidity", Greg Egan (Asimov’s 9-10/22)
- "The Six Deaths of the Saint", Alix E. Harrow (Into Shadow)
- "In Mercy, Rain", Seanan McGuire (Tor.com 7/18/22)
- "Falling Off the Edge of the World", Suzanne Palmer (Asimov’s 11-12/22)
- "The Sadness Box", Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld 7/22)
- "A Dream of Electric Mothers", Wole Talabi (Africa Risen)
- "The Difference Between Love and Time", Catherynne M. Valente (Someone in Time)
