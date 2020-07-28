Vous êtes ici : Page d'accueil > L'Actualité fantasy
Les finalistes des World Fantasy Awards 2020
Par Ivy, le mardi 28 juillet 2020 à 19:53:39
L'administration des World Fantasy Awards vient de dévoiler sa sélection 2020.
Le prix, remis depuis 1975, fait partie des plus prestigieux dans le domaine de la fantasy. Les récompenses seront décernées lors de la World Fantasy Convention, qui aura lieu du 29 octobre au 1er novembre sous une forme virtuelle, pour les raisons que l'on connaît. A cette occasion, un Life Achievement Award sera remis à Karen Joy Fowler and Rowena Morrill.
Découvrez ci-dessous la liste complète des nommés dans les différentes catégories.
Best Novel
- Queen of the Conquered, Kacen Callender (Orbit US)
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow (Redhook ; Orbit UK)
- The Raven Tower, Ann Leckie (Orbit US & UK)
- Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing)
- The Memory Police, Yoko Ogawa (Pantheon ; Harvill Secker)
Best Novella
- "The Butcher’s Table", Nathan Ballingrud (Wounds)
- Desdemona and the Deep, C.S.E. Cooney (Tor.com Publishing)
- In an Absent Dream, Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)
- The Deep, Rivers Solomon, avec Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga)
- Silver in the Wood, Emily Tesh (Tor.com Publishing)
Best Short Fiction
- "For He Can Creep", Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com 7/10/19)
- "Read After Burning", Maria Dahvana Headley (A People’s Future of the United States)
- "The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye", Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 7-8/19)
- "Blood Is Another Word for Hunger", Rivers Solomon (Tor.com 7/24/19)
- "Postlude to the Afternoon of a Faun", Jerome Stueart (F&SF 3-4/19)
- "Everyone Knows That They’re Dead. Do You?", Genevieve Valentine (The Outcast Hours)
Best Anthology
- Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories, Ellen Datlow, éd. (Saga)
- The Outcast Hours, Mahvesh Murad & Jared Shurin, éds (Solaris)
- The Mythic Dream, Dominik Parisien & Navah Wolfe, éds (Saga)
- New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color, Nisi Shawl, éd. (Solaris US & UK)
- The Big Book of Classic Fantasy, Ann VanderMeer & Jeff VanderMeer, éds (Vintage)
Best Collection
- Homesick, Nino Cipri (Dzanc)
- Song for the Unraveling of the World, Brian Evenson (Coffee House)
- Unforeseen, Molly Gloss (Saga)
- A Lush and Seething Hell, John Hornor Jacobs (Harper Voyager US)
- Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea, Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer)
Best Artist
- Tommy Arnold
- Galen Dara
- Julie Dillon
- Wendy Froud
- Kathleen Jennings
Special Award – Professional
- C.C. Finlay, pour l'édition de F&SF
- Leslie Klinger, pour The New Annotated H.P. Lovecraft: Beyond Arkham (Liveright)
- Ellen Oh, pour We Need Diverse Books
- Ebony Elizabeth Thomas, pour The Dark Fantastic: Race and the Imagination from Harry Potter to the Hunger Games (New York University Press)
- Sheree Renée Thomas, pour ses contributions au genre
Special Award – Non-Professional
- Bodhisattva Chattopadhyay, Laura E. Goodin & Esko Suoranta, pour Fafnir – Nordic Journal of Science Fiction and Fantasy Research
- Michael Kelly, pour Undertow Publications et la série The Year’s Best Weird Fiction
- Jonathan Strahan & Gary K. Wolfe, pour le podcast The Coode Street
- Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, pour Uncanny
- Terri Windling, pour Myth & Moor
